$1.76 EPS Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. AdvanSix posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ASIX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 395,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,136. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

