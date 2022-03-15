10,826 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,554,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,929,000 after buying an additional 130,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 524,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average is $178.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,525 shares of company stock worth $45,154,733. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

