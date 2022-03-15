$11.78 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will report $11.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.05 million to $12.50 million. Genasys reported sales of $11.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $53.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Genasys stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

In other news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genasys by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

