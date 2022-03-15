111 (YI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YI stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90. 111 has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 279.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 65,210 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 111 in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 111 by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in 111 by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

