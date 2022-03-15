12,146 Shares in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
