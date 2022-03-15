12,146 Shares in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Shares of LCID traded up 0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 355,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,458,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. Lucid Group Inc has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 32.65.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.