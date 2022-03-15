1,338 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WD opened at $135.90 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.
Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
