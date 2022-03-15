$15.15 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will report $15.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the lowest is $14.70 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $13.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $61.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $67.30 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $72.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Ajax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 110,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $257.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

