$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will announce $15.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.40 million. Veru posted sales of $13.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $75.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Veru by 739.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veru by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $385.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

