$150.55 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will post sales of $150.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.70 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $96.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $610.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.71 million to $637.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $604.10 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $688.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120,929 shares of company stock valued at $55,504,494 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,553. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.