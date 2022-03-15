1,800 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 63.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,062 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Shares of ALGT opened at $141.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

