$185.63 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will report $185.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.31 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $717.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.49 million to $718.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $870.96 million, with estimates ranging from $859.54 million to $881.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,391,000 after buying an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,980,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after buying an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $156,922,000.

Shares of COUP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a one year low of $89.25 and a one year high of $286.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

