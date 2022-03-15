$19.87 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) to report $19.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.40 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $274.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

