$19.87 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) to report $19.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.40 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVCY opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $274.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.