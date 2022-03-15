$2.51 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $4.80 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $30.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $47.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $270.94 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $713.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 506.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 205,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.