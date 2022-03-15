$23.88 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to post $23.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $90.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.97 million to $100.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.89 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $247.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $14,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $28,652,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 159,005 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,841,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

