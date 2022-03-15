2,535 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

ATUS opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

