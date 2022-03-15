$256.25 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will announce $256.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $119.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 102,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,093. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

