$270.50 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $270.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.70 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $208.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,009,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 127,521 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

