28,475 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eXp World by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 143,672 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 722,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 137,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in eXp World by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,584 shares of company stock worth $12,287,027. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. eXp World’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.