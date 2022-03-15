$3.55 EPS Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33. Chubb reported earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $14.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $15.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

NYSE:CB opened at $204.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.98. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

