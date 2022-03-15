$30.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) to post $30.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.89 billion and the lowest is $28.69 billion. Comcast posted sales of $27.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $122.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $124.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $129.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,179,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. 22,824,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,036,299. Comcast has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

