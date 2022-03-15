$302.44 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to report $302.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.29 million and the lowest is $299.63 million. iRobot posted sales of $303.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 124.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

