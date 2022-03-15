360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Given New $26.78 Price Target at Citigroup

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QFIN. CLSA increased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.