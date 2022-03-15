38,000 Shares in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the third quarter worth $49,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the third quarter worth $57,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mogo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Mogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

