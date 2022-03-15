$400.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $400.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.54 million and the highest is $415.30 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $365.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $113.39. 25,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,639. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.