42,189 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 43.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,075,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 928,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 49.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

FTI opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

