$442.85 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) to report $442.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $456.70 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $437.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

