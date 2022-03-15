$46.47 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $46.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $49.03 million. TrueCar posted sales of $65.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $196.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $211.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $249.04 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $272.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 133,677 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 74,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $335.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.98. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

