46,100 Shares in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61.
Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.
Further Reading
