46,100 Shares in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

