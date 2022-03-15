467 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $421.45 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $447.31 and its 200-day moving average is $453.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

