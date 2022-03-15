$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will announce $48.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $40.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

VTNR traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,868. The firm has a market cap of $527.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.60. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

