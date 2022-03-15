4,888 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,888 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

