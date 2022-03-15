5,058 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

