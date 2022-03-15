$52.83 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $52.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.30 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $47.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $210.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $221.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $265.44 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $302.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,561,000 after purchasing an additional 117,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,332 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,011,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 158,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.79. 13,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,163. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

