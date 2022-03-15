5,518 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 124,385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

