$605.47 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) to report sales of $605.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $605.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $605.03 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $417.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,157. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

