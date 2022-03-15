$652.15 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) to announce $652.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $643.30 million to $661.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $589.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

