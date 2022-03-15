$684.70 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) to post $684.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $685.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $684.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $555.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

