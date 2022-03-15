7,065 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

