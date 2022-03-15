715 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISCG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $54.84.

