720 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.