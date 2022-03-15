$721.17 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) to report $721.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $731.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $713.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average is $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.