$761.84 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to report $761.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $780.30 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $596.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $35.60. 662,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,627. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

