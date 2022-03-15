$86.29 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) will report $86.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.10 million to $87.40 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $356.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $385.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.12. 1,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.13. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,436,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 129,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 59,870 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

