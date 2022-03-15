87,684 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,508,000 after purchasing an additional 463,433 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,835,000 after purchasing an additional 423,777 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,155,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 314,965 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 842,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 104,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 468,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

