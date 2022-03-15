A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

