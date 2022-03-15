A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $287,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $144.05. 7,547,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,598,769. The firm has a market cap of $399.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

