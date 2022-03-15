Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 34.7% in February

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 131,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

NYSE AWP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 472,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,497. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

