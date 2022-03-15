Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s (ASLI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:ASLI opened at GBX 107 ($1.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 1-year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other news, insider John A. N. Heawood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,304.29).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

