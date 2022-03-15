Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $277.55 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.76 and a 200 day moving average of $329.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

