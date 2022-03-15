ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €11.20

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €11.50 ($12.64) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $11.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.